Boston Partners Has $379.03 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,805,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366,383 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.18% of Leidos worth $379,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $40,402,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leidos by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Leidos by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Leidos by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,511.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,983.59. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

