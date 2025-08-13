Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,822,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,796 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in CRH were worth $775,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CRH by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.07. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

