Best Penny Stocks To Follow Now – August 10th

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, BioXcel Therapeutics, and Opendoor Technologies are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices, often below $5 per share. Because they typically have low market capitalization and trade on less regulated exchanges, they can be highly volatile and carry greater risk of price manipulation and illiquidity. Investors in penny stocks should be prepared for sharp price swings and limited publicly available information. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

NYSE:MRM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 117,716,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,708. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

BTAI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 43,032,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,087,624. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.05.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of OPEN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,576,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,333,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Opendoor Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

