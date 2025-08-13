Best Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – August 10th

Expedia Group, Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival, Wynn Resorts, Trip.com Group, and Marriott International are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise lodging properties, including major hotel chains and real estate investment trusts (REITs) focused on hospitality real estate. Their market performance is driven by travel demand, occupancy rates, average daily room rates and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.26. 6,966,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,907. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.70. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $213.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $26.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,405.91. 186,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,569.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,099.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a one year low of $3,394.85 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.47. 1,957,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,048,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. Carnival has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.41. 4,211,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $3.36 on Friday, hitting $58.80. 7,011,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,475. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.06. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $259.92. 1,353,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,380. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.78 and a 200-day moving average of $261.48. Marriott International has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Read More