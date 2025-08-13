Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,942,000 after buying an additional 1,093,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,576,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,496,000 after buying an additional 382,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,602,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,157,000 after buying an additional 471,958 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,133 shares of company stock worth $3,817,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

