Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,147.37. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at $19,359,718.50. This represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,729. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:CLH opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.25 and its 200 day moving average is $220.04. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

