Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.30 and last traded at $116.51, with a volume of 6404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BELFA

Bel Fuse Stock Up 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.60 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 17.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.