Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Down 9% – What’s Next?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 829.50 ($11.20) and last traded at GBX 830.05 ($11.21). 14,231,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 4,224,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912 ($12.31).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.53) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 14th.
About Beazley
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
