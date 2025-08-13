Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Trimmed by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.61. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.