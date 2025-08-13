AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 30.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $4,000.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,898.57 and a 12 month high of $4,094.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,747.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,654.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $36.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

