Aura Biosciences (AURA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $348.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider Anthony S. Gibney purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $286,414.80. This represents a 591.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,218.30. The trade was a 13.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aura Biosciences stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AURA shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

