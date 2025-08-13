Atb Cap Markets Has Optimistic Outlook of Keyera Q3 Earnings

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.27.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at C$43.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$37.80 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.63.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.