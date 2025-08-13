Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.