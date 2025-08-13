AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $467.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $525.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total transaction of $41,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90. Following the sale, the director owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,398 shares of company stock valued at $151,712,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.33.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

