Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.62 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.