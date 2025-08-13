Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.62 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Investment and Management
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks to Consider as Tension Builds in Energy Markets
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.