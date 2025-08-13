Analyzing Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) and Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Profitability

This table compares Rail Vision and Central Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A Central Japan Railway 21.00% 10.85% 4.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rail Vision and Central Japan Railway”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rail Vision $1.30 million 16.10 -$30.71 million ($4.49) -0.09 Central Japan Railway $12.03 billion 2.12 $3.03 billion $1.65 7.85

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Central Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Rail Vision. Rail Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Japan Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.1% of Rail Vision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Central Japan Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Rail Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rail Vision has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Japan Railway beats Rail Vision on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rail Vision

(Get Free Report)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. It offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; railway detection system for passengers and freight trains; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. The company also provides rail vision big data services, as well as maintenance and predictive maintenance systems; and geographic information systems for mapping and updates. Rail Vision Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Central Japan Railway

(Get Free Report)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.