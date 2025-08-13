Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 1.2%
AP opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $69.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.99.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 1.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
