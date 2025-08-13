Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 1.2%

AP opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $69.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 1.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 59.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Featured Stories

