AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) & KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA) Head to Head Contrast

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) and KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KindlyMD has a beta of 34.35, suggesting that its share price is 3,335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and KindlyMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services -10.75% 11.09% 3.34% KindlyMD -244.00% -131.09% -106.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

99.2% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of KindlyMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and KindlyMD”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services $2.98 billion 0.23 -$146.98 million ($7.77) -2.28 KindlyMD $2.72 million 31.03 -$3.62 million ($0.86) -12.90

KindlyMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMN Healthcare Services. KindlyMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMN Healthcare Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AMN Healthcare Services and KindlyMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services 1 4 3 0 2.25 KindlyMD 0 0 0 0 0.00

AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.29%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than KindlyMD.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats KindlyMD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including AMN Healthcare, Nursefinders, HealthSource Global Staffing, O'Grady Peyton International, Connetics, Medical Search International, DRW Healthcare Staffing, and B.E. Smith. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About KindlyMD

Kindly MD, Inc. (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods will help prevent and reduce addiction and dependency on opiates. Our specialty outpatient clinical services are offered on a fee-for-service basis. The Company offers evaluation and management, including, but not limited to chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, medically managed weight loss, and hormone therapy. Through its focus on an embedded model of prescriber and therapist teams, KindlyMD develops patient-specific care programs with a specific mission to reduce opioid use in the patient population while successfully treating patients with effective and evidence-based non-opioid alternatives in close conjunction with behavioral therapy. Beyond its treatment of patients, KindlyMD collects data focused on why and how patients turn to alternative treatments to reduce prescription medication use and addiction. The Company captures all relevant datapoints to assist and appropriately treat each individual patient. This also results in valuable data for the Company and the Company’s investors. We strive to become a source for evidence-based guidelines, data, treatment models, and education in the fight against the opioid crisis in America. Business Revenue Streams We currently earn revenue through (i) patient care services related to medical evaluation and treatment and (ii) product retail sales. Our forecasted plan is to operate across various revenue streams: (i) medical evaluation and treatment visits reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payers as well as self-pay services, (ii) data collection and research, (iii) education partnerships, (iv) service affiliate agreements, and (v) retail sales. Our principal executive offices are located at 5097 S 900 E, Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT.

