Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $429.93 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $445.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.89 and a 200-day moving average of $286.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

