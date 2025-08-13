Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Raised by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Airbnb by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Airbnb by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 366.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $83,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $29,240,816.03. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,613,505.65. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.