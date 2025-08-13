AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

