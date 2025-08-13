AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $18,910,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,397 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,363.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 264,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE SM opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.29.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.30%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

