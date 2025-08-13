AGF Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 16,640.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,419 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,812,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Astera Labs by 3,742.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 939,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Astera Labs by 4,172.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $192.00 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $193.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.86, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $47,605,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,648,670.33. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,425,276 shares of company stock worth $272,127,521. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

