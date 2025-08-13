Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Cut by ATOMVEST Ltd

ATOMVEST Ltd decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 8.4% of ATOMVEST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ATOMVEST Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.43 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

