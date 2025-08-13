875,910 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 875,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $120.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

