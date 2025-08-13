624 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.