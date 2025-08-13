50,710 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by S Bank Fund Management Ltd

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

