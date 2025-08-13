4,140 Shares in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 111.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 16.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,198.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Concentrix Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

