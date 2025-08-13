367 Shares in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 85.5% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 313,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,981,000 after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 38.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.07 and a 200 day moving average of $183.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.
In other M&T Bank news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
