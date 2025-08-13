23,000 Shares in LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Bought by Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC

Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. LAVA Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.0% of Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVTX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sanofi purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,490,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

LVTX opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics N.V. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVTX. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on LAVA Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.24 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

