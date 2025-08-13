19,300 Shares in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

