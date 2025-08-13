172 Shares in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.73.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $658.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $712.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.75. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $1,348,234.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,841.48. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $37,461,210. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.