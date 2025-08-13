11,377 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by S Bank Fund Management Ltd

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $384.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.11.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

