1,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,783 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 79,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 45,643 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

