Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.27.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $285.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.50 and its 200-day moving average is $257.88. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

