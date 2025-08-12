Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 153.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

