Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 343,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

