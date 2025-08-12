Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity and Income Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 623,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,476 shares during the last quarter.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Mexico Equity and Income Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

About Mexico Equity and Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

