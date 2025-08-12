Virtu Financial LLC Sells 19,582 Shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.58% of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNGG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 1,784.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

FNGG opened at $218.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.18 and its 200 day moving average is $176.05. Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE FANG 20 index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consists of FANG stocks and other growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies. FNGG was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.