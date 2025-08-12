Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.57.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $430.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.53. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.33 and a 12-month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

