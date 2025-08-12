Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.2% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $382.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.62.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

