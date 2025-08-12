Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

