Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14,072.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $312.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.44. The firm has a market cap of $511.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

