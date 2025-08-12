Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Price

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of WEN stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3,249.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,568,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,564,000 after buying an additional 1,521,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,987,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,705,000 after buying an additional 1,411,912 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,690,000 after buying an additional 1,407,503 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 6,474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 1,116,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $15,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.