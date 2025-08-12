Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 33,418 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,418 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after buying an additional 700,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432,934 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 935,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,421,000 after acquiring an additional 339,480 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 416,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,144,000 after purchasing an additional 309,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $63,632,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $96,914.07. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $551,790.21. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $95,564.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,034.38. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

