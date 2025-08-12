Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 5,714 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.98 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -103.23%.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 850 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,607. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

