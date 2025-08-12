Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 424,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 106,090 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 71,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.