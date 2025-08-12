Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 263.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 210.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $165.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.72. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $183.60. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

