Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,739,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,457,000 after buying an additional 646,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

