Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,860 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,023,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,277,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,338 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CMG opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

